Sarabha to release worldwide on November 3

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

The movie titled “Sarabha” which has been made to commemorate the life of the revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha is all set for a worldwide release on November 3.

Kartar Singh Sarabha belonged to the Sarabha village of Ludhiana and was the main force behind the foundation of the infamous international political movement known as the ‘Ghadar Movement’. It comprised expatriate Indians who wished to overthrow the British Rule in India.

While Bhagat Singh’s life has been celebrated with umpteen biopics, “Sarabha” is the first movie that will pay homage to this national idol and his sacrifice towards the freedom struggle of the country.

Sarabha was a 16-year-old boy from Punjab who dreamt of studying aeronautical engineering at the University of California, while destiny had something else in store for him. He experienced the real meaning of ‘freedom’ as he was pursuing his degree in the United States of America and returned two years later to launches a freedom movement. This led him to became one of the youngest martyrs of the freedom struggle of our country. He was hanged to death at the age of 19 at the Lahore Central Jail.

The movie also reflects how rifles and blood replaced pens and ink for people associated with the movement, he kindled. Jaswinder Singh, a native of village Sarabha, said he is looking forward to watching the movie. I am eagerly waiting for the release, as the movie portrays the story of a revolutionary who belonged to our village,” he added.

The film is written and directed by writer, actor and director Kavi Raz.

#Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha