Sahnewal: Tagore International School organised a science exhibition on its premises, in which students of classes Vl to Xll displayed various projects and models. School director BK Aneja inaugurated the exhibition. School principal Kusum Arora also appreciated the efforts of students and the organising staff.

Seminar on goal setting

Ludhiana: A seminar was organised by Col Amarjeet Singh, vice-president, Prerna Peeth, on the topic, ‘Goal setting using Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Alignment’ at BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point. He said teaching techniques should be adopted by teachers according to the interests of students.

Dental check-up camp

A free dental check-up camp was organised at Moti Nagar Smart School with the support of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College. School principal Sukhdir Sekhon said the overall development of the child was the responsibility of the school and keeping this in mind, the up camp had been organised.

NSS camp

Three students of the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, participated in an NSS National Integration Camp which was organized by CBLU, Bhiwani at BRCM, Behal, from November 23 to 29. The students who participated in the camp are Deeksha, Jesus Goyal and Kirti Bhardwaj. OC/TNS

Workshop on Exam preparation

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School organised a workshop on “Exam Preparation: Tips and Tricks”. Gagandeep Singh was the resource person of the workshop. Students were taught various strategies to master subjects to help them enhance their performance in exams. School principal Manisha Gangwar told students to avoid stress during exams. OC/TNS

Cake-mixing ceremony

To commemorate pre-Christmas celebrations, the School of Hotel Management, Airlines and Tourism, CT University, organised a cake-mixing ceremony on its campus. Chef Vikas briefed about the importance of this mixing ceremony and cakes in this festive season and the process of the baking such cakes.