Seeds of a better future

- Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak launched a statewide tree plantation drive in Ludhiana on Thursday
- The initiative is aimed at increasing the green cover in the state. As part of the drive, three saplings will be planted around one-third of all tubewells
- The minister marked the beginning of the drive by planting three saplings around a tubewell in Salempur village
- He exhorted the villagers, especially those involved in farming, to come forward and collect free saplings from the Forests Department so that they could plant them
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post