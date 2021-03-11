Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 2
The Municipal Corporation on Monday disconnected sewerage connections of seven illegal colonies. Of them, four illegal colonies are located outside the MC’s jurisdiction, while three such colonies are under the MC’s Zone D area.
Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said they disconnected the sewerage connections of Best Way Colony, near Surinder Park, a private colony near Tarsem Hospital and another private colony opposite Hari Singh Nagar.
In the areas outside the MC’s jurisdiction, the civic body disconnected the sewerage connections of Sukhmani Enclave, Darpan City and Victoria Enclave on Balloke Road and a private colony opposite Green Enclave.
According to officials, the sewerage connections of these illegal colonies were linked with the MC’s sewerage lines without any approval.
According to MC officials, sewerage connections of over 200 illegal colonies located outside and inside the MC’s jurisdiction were earlier joined with the MC’s sewerage lines. These colonies are mainly located on Balloke Road, Chandigarh Road, Pakhowal Road, Bhamian Road, 33 Foot Road, Tibba Road, Rahon Road, Jassian Road, Barewal area, Ishar Nagar area and other areas. The MC will take action against more illegal colonies in the coming days, the officials said.
A large number of illegal colonies have come up inside and outside the city limits under the nose of government authorities concerned. Thus, a large number of people purchased plots in such illegal colonies. However, no concrete action has been taken against the colonisers who developed illegal colonies.
