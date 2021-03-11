Six receive ‘threat calls’ from gangsters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 8

As many as six persons in the Malwa region have allegedly received threats from callers claiming to be associates of notorious gangsters, including Goldy Brar, who is operating from Canada.

Though the police suspect these as prank calls, the complaints are being probed seriously. Perusal of records at Amargarh police station revealed that Basantveer Singh of Rampur Chhanna, a writer-cum-actor, had received threat calls on WhatsApp being run by his personal assistant Lovepreet Singh of Gowara village near Ahmedgarh.

As per an FIR registered against unknown persons under Section 419, 420, 506, 507, 120-B and 66, 66-B of IT Act, Basantveer Singh had uploaded a couple of posts with photos on occasion of cremation of late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala on May 31. Some unknown persons made phone calls on his WhatsApp number and threatened him of dire consequences.

The Ludhiana (Rural) police had also received complaints from individuals, including businessmen and employees, regarding threat calls from persons posing as associates of Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility of Moosewala’s murder. A reader with an administration officer had alleged that the caller had demanded Rs 2 lakh as protection amount from him.

Officials investigating the complaints suspected the calls to be prank as these were made from telephone numbers from other countries. “We don’t want to take any chances and have initiated a probe in the case registered on Monday,” said Amargarh DSP Sandeep Vadhera.