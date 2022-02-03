Smuggler nabbed with 1.4-kg heroin

Ludhiana: The Special Task Force nabbed a smuggler and recovered 1.4 kg of heroin, Rs 41,000 drug money and an Activa scooter from him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the smuggler, Pardeep, alias Rajvir (37), of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar. The ACP, STF, Davinder Chaudhary, and Inspector, STF, Harbans Singh in a statement said secret information was received that Pardeep was on the way to deliver a huge consignment of heroin to his clients. An STF team erected a naka on GT Road where the scooter of Pardeep was stopped and during the checking of the scooter’s boot, heroin and drug money were recovered.
