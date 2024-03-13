State bus employees postpone protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, PRTC Contract Workers Union staged a gate rally outside their depot to highlight their pending demands regarding job regularisation and salaries on Tuesday. After a meeting with the higher authorities of the Transport Department, the union later decided to postpone the shutting of bus services.

Shamsher Singh, union leader, said they met with the Director of the State Transport Department and the Managing Director of PRTC in Chandigarh today. He said the officials have accepted their demand to resume the services of employees whose services were suspended in the recent past. A committee has been formed to decide salary hikes for employees, and it will make amendments to the conditions. He added the government officials have agreed to the policy formulated to regularise the jobs of contractual employees.

Notably, the union had earlier announced it would shut down bus services from March 12. They had also announced they would carry out a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha on March 13. Shamsher Singh said they have decided to postpone their protest, and buses would ply on the roads as usual for now.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PRTC #PUNBUS #Punjab Roadways