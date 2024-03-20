Student bags best paper presentation award

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Shrishti Joshi, a PhD student from the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with the ‘Best Paper Presentation Award’ during the National Conference on ‘Seed Spices and Allied Crops’, jointly organised by the Indian Society of Seed Spices, ICAR-National Research Centre on Seed Spices and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, from March 13-15.

The paper ‘Recent advances in addressing the nutritional, industrial and therapeutic effects of magical spice: Kalonji (Nigella sativa)’ has been jointly authored by Shrishti Joshi, Shikha Mahajan, Arashdeep Singh and Sonika Sharma.

Shrishti Joshi is also a recipient of UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship and is pursuing her PhD on the topic ‘Nutraceutical potential of products prepared from different forms of Kalonji (Nigella sativa)’ under the guidance of Dr Shikha Mahajan, assistant professor, Department of Food and Nutrition. Dr Shikha said this study was planned to obtain kalonji powder, oil and deoiled meal using novel extraction methods and advanced instrumentation techniques. This research work was also aimed to assess the nutraceutical potential of food products prepared from different forms of kalonji.

