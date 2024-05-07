Students apprised of need for gender inclusivity in society

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Gender Equality Committee of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a poster- and collage-making competition on the theme ‘Gender Neutral Society’ under the chairmanship of Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, professor, Extension Education and Communication Management.

Dr Deepika Vig, professor, Human Development and Family Studies, and co-chairperson of the committee, said the competition was organised with an aim to create an environment that is inclusive of all genders and identities without any discrimination or judgment based on gendered identities.

A total of 22 students from different constituent colleges of PAU participated in the competition.

