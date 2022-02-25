Students end protest after PAU accepts demand for online exams

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) finally called off their protest after their demand for online examinations was accepted by the authorities concerned today.

The undergraduate students of the university were holding protest from the past 10 days.

“Today, the university has issued a circular regarding online exams. We studied online for the whole year. Even our practical were held online. Now, suddenly the authorities announced to take exams offline. We only demanded to end the semester. Finally, our demand was accepted today,” said one of the students.

Students ended their protest after carrying out an ‘Ekta march’ on the university campus.