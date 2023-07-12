Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 11

The water level of the Buddha Nullah (Buddha Dariya) has risen to the danger mark due to heavy rainfall and excessive release of water from upstream regions.

It has caused havoc inside the city and other parts of the district. A bridge over the nullah near Bhukhri village washed away while another bridge at Gaddowal village got damaged due to the high flow of water on Tuesday. The nullah also breached its banks near Dhanansu and on Tajpur Road, flooding nearby areas.

A bridge near Bhukhri village collapsed and washed away when the nullah was flowing heavily. Later, MLA Hardeep Singh visited the site. He alleged that the bridge was repaired a few years ago during the Congress government regime.

The rising water levels in the nullah this afternoon damaged a portion of the bridge near Gaddowal village. Thereafter, the bridge was temporarily closed for traffic movement. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the PWD (B&R) had been asked to immediately start the repair work and the police have temporarily shut the bridge for vehicular traffic. She urged and advised residents to not use the bridge and take alternate routes.

About 20-foot-long breach in the Buddha Nullah on a stretch between Dhanansu and Bhukhri in the district flooded a nearby area today. SDM Gursimran Singh said water accumulated in a low-lying area away from residential areas. There was no damage to the fields due to the breach. Officials of the department concerned were working to plug the damaged portion.

A 70-foot-long portion of the nullah bank got on Tajpur Road (near the city bus workshop) on Monday night, flooding the road portion and nearby colonies that include Guru Amardas Colony, Hundal Chowk area and a few others. The wall of the MC’s city bus workshop had got damaged due to the heavy flow of water in the nullah. Water also inundated the PSPCL grid area, an official said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said MC teams quickly responded and controlled the situation. MC officials led the operation from the front and plugged the breach in a short period.

She said the MC was keeping a 24x7 vigil around the nullah and the breach was reported around 10:30 pm on Monday night. It occurred due to the excessive flow of water from upstream areas.

Besides, the residents said there was no relief from accumulated polluted water in Dhoka Mohalla and several other low-lying areas near the Buddha Nullah and the Ganda Nullah in the city.

No relief in low-lying areas

No relief in low-lying areas

