Tarsem Singh Bhinder takes over as new Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 7

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder took charge as the new chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Wednesday in the presence of Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leadership upon assuming charge as LIT chairman.

He said he would work with dedication and commitment to provide a transparent, accountable and responsive administration for Ludhiana residents.

The rampant violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use (putting residential properties to commercial use) in LIT colonies will prove to be a challenge for the new chairman. Commenting on the matter, Bhinder said he would ensure the strict enforcement of prevailing laws to deal with the rampant violations of building bylaws and illegal change of land use. Action would be taken against the defaulters who were not paying the instalments of allotted properties and those sold during auctions.

He said the residents of LIT colonies would witness a new era of all-round development and creation of top-class urban infrastructure.

He made an appeal to Trust officials to carry out their assigned duties with dedication. “In the new set-up, we shall endeavour to devise a mechanism of reward and punishment with due recognition for good work and action as per service rules for lapses,” he added.

Strenuous efforts would be made to provide facilities to the general public and foremost priority would be accorded to the redressal of their grievances, he added. Bhinder vowed to leave no stone unturned to provide world-class infrastructure to residents.

The newly-appointed chairman said corruption and inefficiency would not be tolerated and vowed to take strict action against those indulged in corrupt practices.

MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi and Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank chairman Suresh Goyal were also present on the occasion.

