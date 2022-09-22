Task force gets training to check stubble burning

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 21

The administration has pulled up socks to impart training to members of a task force constituted to checking stubble burning during the forthcoming harvesting period.

Officials of the Cooperative Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Agricultural Department, Horticulture, Punjab Pollution Board and Soil Conservation Department are members of the task force. They are being imparted special online training for tracking incidents of violation on ATR App and initiation of further preventive and punitive action.

Camps, workshops and seminars are being organised to sensitise paddy cultivators on the issue and impart tips to cluster heads and nodal officers of the taskforce.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said Malerkotla, Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal has directed rank and file in the administration to ensure that no farmer of the region burns agricultural wastes during the forthcoming paddy harvesting season.

“Burning of agricultural wastes and stubble had been banned in pursuance of various sections of Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1981. It has been observed that during the paddy harvesting season some farmers burn stubble to clear their fields for next crops. This causes degradation of soil due to burning of beneficial humus,” Harbans Singh told participants of a workshop held at MGMN Senior Secondary School.

