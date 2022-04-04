Taxi carjacked at gunpoint in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Three miscreants carjacked a taxi from its driver Jagdish Rai at gunpoint on the national highway in Khanna on Sunday.

The Khanna police have registered a case against the three unknown persons and launched a probe.

Jagdish of Kot Isse Khan told the police that on Sunday afternoon three persons came at Janta Taxi Stand at Kot Isse Khan and booked his Swift Dzire taxi for Amloh. “On the way I took a turn towards a petrol pump on the highway to get fuel, but before I could enter the fuel station, one of the occupants pointed a gun at me and pushed me out of the car. The trio also broke SIM cards of my phone and then fled with the car,” alleged Jagdish.