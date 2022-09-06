Teachers welcome move to implement UGC pay scales

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 5

In a Teacher’s Day gift to college teaching faculty, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the government will implement University Grant Commission’s (UGC) pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission to teachers of colleges and universities.

University and college teachers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the announcement. We waited for six years to get the demand fulfilled, but the AAP government did it in just six months, they said.

Chamkaur Singh, district president of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), said, “We welcome the decision of the Punjab government. The previous governments paid no heed to our genuine demands, forcing us to sit on dharna every third day.”

Professor Vinay Sophat, president, PCCTU, extended the vote of thanks to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

General secretary of the union Dr GS Sekhon along with executive member Dr Kamal Sharma too welcomed the decision of the government for implementing the pay commission recommendations. The 7th pay panel recommendations were proposed by the University Grant Commission (UGC) with effect from January 1, 2016 for all the higher educational institutes in India. Almost every state in the country had implemented these recommendations, except Punjab.

District Secretary Dr Sundar Singh, Dr. Raman Sharma, Prof Varun, Dr. Kuldeep Batta and Prof Rohit too congratulated all the teachers and thanked the state government for greeting the teachers with new pay scale on Teacher’s Day.