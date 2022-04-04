Thieves strike at steel shuttering factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

Thieves committed a theft at JK Industries in Neechi Mangli, Chandigarh Road. The factory manufactures steel shuttering.

Anil Kumar, owner of the factory, said the theft took place at around 2 am today. Around eight thieves parked Tata Ace outside the factory. They broke open the lock of the main door. Then entered the factory and loaded bags containing finished goods on the Tata Ace.

Anil Kumar said the thieves also took away digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras of the factory. However, CCTV cameras of another factory have captured the Tata Ace vehicle of the thieves. The registration number put on the Tata Ace has been found to be of some scooter.

Anil Kumar said the value of the stolen goods could be in several lakhs of rupees but exact calculation of loss is yet to be done.

A complaint was lodged at the Focal Point police station and the police have launched a probe. The police have yet to register a case.