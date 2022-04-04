Thieves strike at steel shuttering factory

Ludhiana, April 3
Thieves committed a theft at JK Industries in Neechi Mangli, Chandigarh Road. The factory manufactures steel shuttering.
Anil Kumar, owner of the factory, said the theft took place at around 2 am today. Around eight thieves parked Tata Ace outside the factory. They broke open the lock of the main door. Then entered the factory and loaded bags containing finished goods on the Tata Ace.
Anil Kumar said the thieves also took away digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras of the factory. However, CCTV cameras of another factory have captured the Tata Ace vehicle of the thieves. The registration number put on the Tata Ace has been found to be of some scooter.
Anil Kumar said the value of the stolen goods could be in several lakhs of rupees but exact calculation of loss is yet to be done.
A complaint was lodged at the Focal Point police station and the police have launched a probe. The police have yet to register a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre