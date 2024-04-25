Truck crushes woman to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A woman, who runs a grocery shop on the Rahon road here, died after a truck rammed into her Activa scooter on Wednesday. Rear tyres of the vehicle crushed the woman’s head and she died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Suman, a resident of the Rahon road area. She was the mother of two children.

Her brother-in-law Ashwani said the victim runs a grocery shop. As usual, she was going to the shop in the morning. On the way, the truck hit her scooter from the rear and crushed her head.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

ASI Gurmukh Singh said a case was being registered and investigation was on to nab the truck driver.

