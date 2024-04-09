Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

Around three weeks after three miscreants took away a Hyundai i20 car from a city resident and his wife near Midha Chowk, near the Kochar Market police post, the police claimed to have arrested four persons, including two brothers, in connection with the incident. Police officials asserted that the suspects had sold the car to a scrap dealer.

The suspects are identified as Gurdev Singh, alias Garry, and his brother Hardev Singh, alias Sherry, from Mitthe village in Ferozepur district, Jaswinder Singh from Goluwala village in Moga and Ajay Taneja from Radha Swami Nagar in Moga. A car and four two-wheelers were recovered from the suspects.

Following a complaint filed by Narinder Singh of the Green Field area stating that his car had been robbed by unidentified individuals, a case under Sections 392, 365 and 34 of the IPC was registered on March 15. Narinder’s wife was in the vehicle when the suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap her but her husband managed to pull her out of the car.

ACP Jatin Bansal and SHO Jagjeet Singh said today that four persons had been arrested in the case so far. Three others, Bobby and Zora Singh from Tarn Taran district and Amit Taneja from Moga, are yet to be apprehended.

The officials said Garry and Sherry were arrested on April 5 and a Skoda car and two motorcycles were recovered from them. Following interrogation, Jaswinder and Ajay were also arrested. Two motorcycles were recovered from the former, the police said.

The SHO said Garry and Sherry had sold the car to a scrap dealer and it was dismantled. Further probe was going on and recovery of more stolen cars and motorcycles was expected.

Narinder, along with his wife, stopped their Hyundai i20 car at Midha Chowk to buy some medicines on the night of March 14 while going home. While he went to the shop, his wife was sitting in the vehicle. When the man returned, he was shocked to see that three miscreants were trying to drive away away their car. He managed to pull his wife out of the vehicle after which the miscreants fled the scene in the car.

Case registered over two weeks ago

Following a complaint filed by victim Narinder Singh of the Green Field area stating that his car had been robbed by unidentified individuals, a case was registered on March 15.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.