Two fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana, November 4
Two persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus on Friday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said total of 1,13,610 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have died till date.
