 Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

  • Ludhiana
Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Khanna police yesterday registered separate cases against two travel agent couples who duped several persons of Rs 41.17 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In the first incident, the Machhiwara police registered a case against a couple, identified as Satwinder Kaur and her husband Kamaljit Singh, residents of Machhiwara, for duping several residents of Rs 34.17 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The complainant, Gurjant Singh, said the suspects had taken Rs 34.17 lakh from various people, including him, to arrange visas of Canada. Despite taking the money, they failed to arrange the same. When the couple was asked to return the cash, initially they made excuses but later they handed over cheques to the complainants. Interestingly, when the cheques were deposited in the bank, the same were bounced due to no funds in accounts.

ASI Tarlochan Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.

Another travel fraud case was registered by the Malaud police against a couple, Akashdeep and his wife Prabhjot Kaur, of Timbarwal village.

Complainant Karanpreet Kaur of Timbarwal village said in 2019, after completing IELTS, she had approached the suspects. After taking Rs 7 lakh in cash, the duo had promised that they would arrange a visa but they failed to do so. The duo also refused to return the money. Following this, she lodged a police complaint in June last year and yesterday, a case was registered by the police against them. They are yet to be nabbed in the case.

