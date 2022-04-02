Two vehicle lifters, five thieves arrested in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 1

The police have arrested two vehicle lifters and five thieves from different places in the city and recovered one stolen scooter, one motorcycle and other stolen property from them.

One Hero Splendour motor (PB-10GE-6544), reported stolen from outside Rakh Bagh on Wednesday, was recovered by the police from near general bus stand yesterday. A police patrol party stopped a motorcycle-borne person identified as Gaurav Dutta, a resident of New Tagore Nagar, on the general bus stand road. During interrogation of the rider, the police learnt that the two-wheeler was stolen and he was going to sell it. The accused has been booked under Sections 379 and 411, IPC. Earlier, theft of the two-wheeler from Rakh Bagh was reported on March 30 by Nikhil Kumar of LIG Flat, Chandigarh Road.

In the second incident, the police nabbed another vehicle lifter identified as Harish Chand of Preet Nagar, from Kwality Chowk, New Shimlapuri, and recovered a stolen Bajaj Platina motorcycle (PB-11CW-2131) from him. A case under Section 379 and 411, IPC, has been registered against accused.

In the third incident, the police arrested Gagandeep Singh of Ranian village yesterday. He had allegedly broken into the house of Raj Kumar of Canal View and had stolen cash, gold and silver ornaments, a mobile phone and a video camera . An amount of Rs94,000 , two silver bracelets, one silver coin, a mobile phone and a video camera were recovered from the accused, who was booked under Sections 457 and 380, IPC.

In the fourth incident, Umesh Kumar, Lovjeet Singh and Balwinder Singh, all residents of Bhattian Bet village, were overpowered by the security staff of Delmonte Foods on GT Road yesterday when they were stealing electrical cables connected to a pump in the net house of the factory. The police have booked the three accused under Section 379 and 34, IPC, and recovered stolen cable from their possession.

In the fifth incident, the police arrested Anil Kumar of Ghati Valmiki yesterday and recovered a motor stolen from an embroidery shop on Shivpuri Road from him. Gurpreet Singh, owner of Sukhmani Enterprises, had reported the theft of induction motor. —