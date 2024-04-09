U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 8

With credit to a fine batting display by Jashan Mittal, Samarthya Sharma, Aryaman Goyal and Samardeep Dahliwal, Bathinda scored 368 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 90 overs in the first innings in the second league match in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at Bathinda on Monday. The tournament is being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at various venues around the state.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bathinda posted a decent total of 368 runs. Jashan Mittal remained unbeaten on 104 runs while Samarthya contributed 55 runs, Aryaman contributed 53 runs and Samardeep chipped in with 47 runs.

For Ludhiana, Yuvraj Sharma took four wickets for 74 runs in 23 overs while Aashish Kumar, Sanyam Khurana and Pratush Kaushal captured one wicket each.

In reply, Ludhiana were 20 for one after seven overs when it was called a day.

