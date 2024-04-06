Varsity signs MoU commercialising fixed dome biogas technology

Ludhiana, April 5
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signed an agreement with Partners in Prosperity, New Delhi, for the commercialisation of PAU’s fixed dome type family size biogas plant technology, having a capacity of 1m3/day to 25m3/day. Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Mr Naresh Chaudhary, CEO of the firm, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their organisations.
This technology has been developed by Dr Sarbjit Singh Sooch, principal scientist, Renewable Energy Engineering.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...