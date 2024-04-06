Varsity signs MoU commercialising fixed dome biogas technology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signed an agreement with Partners in Prosperity, New Delhi, for the commercialisation of PAU’s fixed dome type family size biogas plant technology, having a capacity of 1m3/day to 25m3/day. Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Mr Naresh Chaudhary, CEO of the firm, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their organisations.

This technology has been developed by Dr Sarbjit Singh Sooch, principal scientist, Renewable Energy Engineering.

