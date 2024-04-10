VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Ludhiana, April 9

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Sukhdev Singh, posted as Moharir head constable (mukh munshi) at the Ramgarh police post, under Jamalpur police station, Ludhiana Commissionerate for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,15,000 in two instalments.

An official spokesperson for the state VB said the policeman was arrested on a complaint lodged by Kapil Oberoi, a resident of Janakpuri, Ludhiana city, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He said during the inquiry of the complaint, it was found that HC Sukhdev Singh, along with other police officials, had taken a scrap dealer, Kailash Garg, uncle of the complainant, to the Ramgarh police post and threatened him on the pretext of purchasing stolen scrap material and forcibly obtained bribe money of Rs 1,15,000 in two instalments of Rs 65,000 and 50,000 from his son Deepak Garg and thereafter released the scrap dealer without taking any legal action against him.

The spokesperson said it was also found during the probe that a person, Sobu, a relative of Rihal, had sold stolen material to Kailash and Sobu had received part amount of Rs 2,82,000 from him in respect of the scrap material.

He said as per verification and recordings available, Sukhdev had also demanded a bribe money of Rs 5 lakh from Rihal on the pretext of not taking legal action against Sobu, who had obtained Rs 2,82,000 from Kailash Garg by selling the stolen scrap to him.

He said the allegations of demand and acceptance of bribe money levelled against Sukhdev were proved and a case was registered against the suspect at the VB Range police station in Ludhiana. The role of ASI Barinderjeet Singh, in-charge of the Ramgarh police post, would also be examined during further investigation.