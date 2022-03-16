Veterinary health camp at Nangal village

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 15
To prevent diseases of livestock reared by farmers and dairy farmers, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department organised a district-level awareness-cum-medical examination camp at Nangal village in Ludhiana district near here.
The event was inaugurated by Deputy Director Paramdeep Singh Walia and Assistant Director Vikram Mohindra was the keynote speaker.
Convener of the event Darshan Kheri said a team of veterinary physicians had examined ailing animals owned by dairy farmers coming from various villages of the district.
Speakers, including Dr Walia, Dr Mohindra, Dr Kheri, Dr Anup Kumar Madhok, Dr Vikrant Zarera, Inspector Gagandeep Sharma and Amritpal Singh Mukandpur updated dairy farmers on various elements of animal husbandry, including heeding and breeding, besides preventive and curative medicine.
Improvement of breeds through artificial insemination, vaccination against foot and mouth disease, infertility and preventive measures to be taken against rainy season animal diseases; were other issues discussed during educational and interactive sessions.
Later, free medicines and vaccines were distributed among needy farmers.
