Victory celebrations a low-key affair for winners' supporters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Samrala, March 10

Victory celebrations following the declaration of results for the Assembly elections remained a low-key affair owing to pronouncement of orders prohibiting large gatherings and victory processions by the Election Commission.

However, supporters of Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra (Amargarh), Hakam Singh Thekedar (Raikot), Jiwan Singh Sanghowal (Gill), Tarunpreet Singh Sond (Khanna), Jagtar Singh Dyalpura (Samrala) and Manwinder Singh Giaspura (Payal) (all AAP legislators) celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and bursting crackers in their areas.

Unlike earlier elections when supporters and followers of losing candidates used to feel depressed following the declaration of results, organisers of campaigns of defeated candidates, including bigwigs, were seen consoling on the pretext of strong waves against candidates launched by traditional candidates.

Activists of traditional political parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Punjab Lok Congress, besides the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, remained silent and preferred to stay at their homes.

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of AAP were seemed in a jubilant mood early in the morning after the counting of votes started at 8 am. Unlike earlier such occasions when enthusiasts used to converge at counting centres, AAP activists chose to celebrate in small groups at their respective places.

Social media served as an alternative source for expression of joy for supporters of winners and residents, who had been feeling upset with supporters of candidates launched by traditional political parties.

However, close associates of losing candidates showed solidarity with them by commenting on social media.

