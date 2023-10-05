Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector (SI), Jagjeet Singh, who was posted at the Malaud police station under the Khanna police, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state VB said the police official had been arrested on the complaint of Hardeep Singh, a resident of Shekhan village in Payal tehsil.

He said the complainant, Hardeep Singh, had approached the VB range office in Ludhiana and recorded a statement alleging that on September 28, his brother Jagtar Singh had visited the Civil Hospital, Malaud, to collect medicine from the drug de-addiction centre on his motorcycle. In the afternoon, Hardeep learned that a NDPS case was registered at the Malaud police station against his brother Jagtar. Thereafter, the complainant along with Paramjit Singh, from his village visited the police station and met the SI who informed them that an FIR under Section 22, NDPS Act, had been filed against Jagtar.

The complainant alleged that the SI threatened to implicate him in the case also and had already taken a bribe of Rs 15,000 from him. He alleged that the policeman informed them that the motorcycle had not been included in the case yet and implied that, for a sum of Rs 20,000 in bribes, he would ensure the motorcycle would not be implicated in the case. Unwilling to succumb to the bribery, Hardeep decided to approach the VB range office in Ludhiana.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary probe, the VB team laid a trap, resulting in the red-handed arrest of SI Jagjeet while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, has been registered at the VB range police station here on Wednesday against the police official. The suspect would be presented before the court tomorrow and further investigation in the case was under progress.

