Virpal adjudged best athlete

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 8

Virpal Kaur, a student of MA (Punjabi I), hogged limelight by clinching three gold medals, besides finishing among the top three position holders in other disciplines in the annual athletics meet of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, here today.

Virpal clinched top honours in shot-put, discus throw, relay race and was adjudged the best athlete among sports students whereas in the non-sports students section, Priyanka, a student of BA III, emerged victorious in the 50m race and long jump events to be declared the best athlete.

Ruchika, a student of BA III, finished ahead of others in the 100m sprint and was declared the fastest runner.

Malkit Singh, managing director, Barnala Auto Industries, declared the meet open while Paramjit Kaur Sidhu (USA), an alumnus of the college and former national-level softball player, was the guest of honour at the opening function.

Dr Rajeshwar Pal Kaur, officiating principal, Ranjodh Singh, president of the Ramgarhia Educational Council, and Prof Rani Kaur of the physical education department were among those others present.

Results (sports students): Long jump: Sukhjeet Kaur 1st, Gagandeep Kaur 2nd and Priya Rani 3rd; High jump: Ramandeep Kaur 1st, Gagandeep Kaur 2nd and Virpal Kaur 3rd; Shot-put: Virpal Kaur 1st, Ramandeep Kaur 2nd and Sukhjeet Kur 3rd; Javelin throw: Sukhjeet Kaur 1st, Virpal Kaur 2nd and Pratiksha 3rd; Discus throw: Virpal Kaur 1st, Sukhjeet Kaur 2nd and Pratiksha 3rd; 100m: Ruchika 1st, Pratiksha 2nd and Rajandeep 3rd; 200m: Likhat Singh 1st, Ruchika 2nd and Gagandeep Kaur 3rd; 400m: Likhat Singh 1st, Gagandeep Kaur 2nd and Priya Rani 3rd. Non-sports students: Shot-put: Tanya 1st, Anuradha 2nd and Harpreet Kaur 3rd; Long jump: Priyanka 1st, Lakhveer Kaur 2nd and Ruby Saini 3rd; Javelin throw: Lakhveer Kaur 1st, Dilpreet Kaur 2nd and Nitika 3rd; 100m: Japneet Kaur 1st, Neha 2nd and Priyanka Sandhu 3rd; 200m: Neha 1st, Preeti 2nd and Puneet 3rd; 50m: Priyanka 1st, Preeti 2nd and Manpreet Kaur 3rd; Chatti race: Pratiksha 1st, Pooja 2nd and Kavita 3rd; Three-legged race: Ruchika and Sukhjeet Kaur 1st, Neha and Gagandeep Kaur 2nd, Priya Rani and Rani 3rd; Skipping race: Sushmeet 1st, Pratiksha 2nd and Ruchika 3rd; Spoon and potato race: Neha 1st, Tamanpreet Kaur 2nd and Preeti 3rd; Skipping on the spot: Tamanpreet 1st, Ravneet Kaur 2nd and Bharti Sharma 3rd. —