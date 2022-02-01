Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ludhiana, January 31
Senior SAD leader and party nominee from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal today filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer Sandeep Kumar, ADC (Urban Development), with two persons accompanying him as per the ECI restrictions. His son Dr Hiteshinder Gewal filed papers as covering candidate.
Later, talking to his supporters waiting outside, Grewal said voters in the city were upset from the Congress misrule as well as fake promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and they seemed eager to bring the SAD- BSP alliance into power.
Grewal also chided the ruling Congress for betraying the electorate by not fulfilling several poll promises. He said law and order in the state as also in the city had deteriorated. People no longer felt safe due to increasing robberies, snatchings and other unlawful activities, he added. “The Congress has failed to provide a secure environment to residents,” Grewal alleged.
In this ensuing Assembly elections the people would support the SAD-BSP ally party to bring the state back on the path of development, he added.
Inducted into active politics by Panth Rattan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Grewal, an advocate by profession has retained a neat, clean and flawless image and reputation all through his political career of more than 25 years.
Having graduated from the Government College, Ludhiana, and studying law he practiced at the Ludhiana District Courts and also served as a counsel for the government and public institutions.
In fray for the second time from Ludhiana West segment, he had won the seat by a huge margin in 1967 and was Minister for Medical Education at that time. In a word for voters, the SAD leader said, “In the changed political scenario the electors ought to know their candidate well and weigh their options critically, cautiously and carefully before casting their vote.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...