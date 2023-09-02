Weightlifting contest for women tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 1

An open competition in weightlifting for women will be organised by the Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association (LDWBA) at Ludhiana Weightlifting Club, Rakh Bagh, here on September 3.

Parvesh Chander Sharma, gold medallist in Commonwealth Games and honorary general secretary, LDWBA said the competition is being organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports programme ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action).

Body weight exercise will be done at 8.30 am on Sunday prior to the start of the competition from 10 am onwards, said Sharma.

Interested players have been advised to confirm their participation with him at mobile number 94171-88450. The position holders will be awarded with medals and certificates.

Dr Iqbal Singh Ahuja, Chairman, LDWBA will inaugurate the competition and Tara Singh, Arjuna awardee and president, Punjab Weightlifting Association, will the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

