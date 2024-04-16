 Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Wheat at Gill Road grain market is kept under shed keeping in view of the inclement weather conditions.



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 15

Wheat arrival in mandis is slowly and steadily picking up pace in the district. Till now, 2,150 MT of wheat has arrived in the grain markets so far. Still, there are many mandis which are yet to receive wheat.

Arrival slowly picking up pace

District mandi officer Gurmitpal Singh said wheat had not arrived in all mandis in the district and the arrival was slowly picking up pace.

With inclement weather conditions, farmers are worried about their produce lying in the grain markets while the district administration has assured them of the adequate arrangements for covering heaps of grains brought by the farmers in the mandis.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of the PAU, the weather was expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

“All necessary arrangements were already put in place due to rain forecast. Sufficient number of tarpaulins were made available in grain markets. All heaps and purchased bags of wheat have been covered,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had ordered officials from the Food, Civil and Supplies Department, Mandi Board, and procurement agencies to regularly visit grain markets in their respective jurisdictions. The aim was to ensure prompt purchase and hassle-free lifting of wheat.

“Officials should ensure elaborate arrangements are in place by involving the entire government machinery to purchase the golden harvest of farmers as soon as it arrives in the markets. A fool-proof mechanism must be implemented to ensure farmers do not face any inconvenience in the mandis,” she said.

She also appealed to farmers to bring moisture-free grains to the markets and avoid burning wheat straw, which causes pollution.

Sant Singh, a farmer from Sarinh village, said he had harvested his crop but it had not been taken to the grain market yet. “I have noticed there are no proper covered area in the market due to which we have to cover the same with tarpaulin but it even fail to ensure safety if there is downpour. I have stored it safely in the godown and will take it to the mandi once the weather is clear,” he said.

Another farmer from Lalton village said he had harvested his crop and taken it to the grain market also. “Since not many farmers have taken their produce to the market, I ensured to secure my produce under the shed. It is safe in the market and I am relieved,” he said.

