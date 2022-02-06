Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

The Ludhiana city and rural police have arrested three smugglers with heroin in separate incidents.

In the first case, the city police nabbed a woman and recovered 8 gm of heroin from her. The accused has been identified as Rani of Talwandi Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

During checking, heroin was recovered. The woman was on the way to deliver heroin to her customers.

The ASI said the police remand of the woman would be sought from court so that the entire supply line could be busted and big suppliers involved in the racket could be nabbed.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana rural police nabbed a smuggler, Sandeep Singh, of Gandhi Nagar mohalla, and recovered 20 gm of heroin from him. ASI Pahara Singh said the police conducted a routine patrolling on the Raikot road after getting a tip-off. Later, a raid was conducted near a science college from where he was nabbed and heroin was recovered from his pockets.

In the third incident, the Jagraon police nabbed Surinder Singh, alias Jelly, of Rani Wala Khoo, Jagraon, and recovered 2 gm of heroin from him. A case has been registered.

ASI Rajwinder Pal Singh said a tip-off was received that Surinder, who was into the the illegal trade of heroin smuggling, was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused from near the grain market and seized the heroin. —