Work begins on rly station revamp project

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 13

The groundwork for the upgrade of Ludhiana railway station at the cost of Rs 528.95 crore has finally begun with completion deadline fixed as August 2, 2025, officials of the Northern Railway said.

Project report Rs 528.95 cr Project cost August 2, 2025 Deadline Contract value: Rs 472.94 crore Mode: Engineering, procurement and construction PMC cost: Rs 4.56 crore Project awarded: Dec 19, 2022

The project, which was awarded at engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last, entails a host of new facilities and major upgrade of existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in Ferozepur division, officials have revealed.

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

The development assumes significance as this will be the first major revamp of the railway station established way back in 1860.

Sharing details, the Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal told The Tribune that the project entails additional entry from elevated road for smooth traffic flow, arrival and departure segregation in station area, new multi-level car parking and 12,600 square meter surface parking area, provision of proper second entry, iconic station buildings with green building certification (gold rated), new signage and digital displays for all travel related information, and spacious 72-meter wide departure concourse with world-class amenities.

He disclosed that the existing main side station building spread over 3,780-square meter would be segregated into two station buildings, including the main side station building with ground plus five stories over 23,181 square meter and second entry building with ground plus two stories over 8,239 square meter.

The upgrade plan will replace the existing single foot over bridge, which connects main and second entry with four through foot over bridges connecting main, second entry and all platforms.

Similarly, the existing seven platforms partially covered with cover over platforms (COPs) would be given complete coverage with through roof and COP.

The additional new facilities would include elevated road at plus 9-meter level along with walkway over 3,385 square meter, multi-level car parking ground plus two stories with each measuring 42.2m x 82.5m over 10,248 square meter, departure air concourse measuring 72m x 67m at plus 9-meter level over 5,350 square meter and through roof at 18-meter height, covering concourse and all platforms over 30,000 square meter, COP and platform surfacing over 24,190 square meter.

The new station building would have two arrival foot overbridges, each 8-meter wide, over 5,600 square meter, circulating area main and second entry side over 32,000 square meter, platform development, comprising surfacing and COP over 25,000 square meter, 39 lifts and 28 escalators.

The revamp plan would create an additional entry on main entry side through an elevated road connecting the existing ROB outside the circulating area, entry to all seven platforms would be made through departure air concourse to segregate arrival and departure besides constructing two new foot over bridges with a provision of arriving passengers to go on arrival foot over bridges on Ambala and Jalandhar ends of platform, respectively, and move out of the station area.

The new second entry would be connected to departure air concourse and both arrival foot over bridges with additional 8,000 square meter parking and dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones in segregated arrival and departure areas.

Besides, a ground plus two-storied building, measuring 86m x 31m, extendable to seven stories, for commercial use has also been planned on the second entry side.

Accomplishments

Master plan, relocation plan approved

General arrangement drawings of quarters (Type II, III, IV), officers’ rest house, multi-level parking approved

Floor plans, conceptual plans approved

Detailed design in progress

Temporary relocation site (main entry) handed over, work in progress

Soil investigation completed, site office set-up in progress.

MP’s push

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora said, “This is the much-needed and much-awaited project to undertake the first major revamp of the railway station, which was opened by the Britishers in 1860. The junction has not undergone any major renovation since it was established.”