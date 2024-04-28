Year on, woman among six booked for trying to usurp property of doctor

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 27

The Sadar police station yesterday registered a case against six persons, including a woman, for making an attempt to usurp a property worth crores of rupees. The property belongs to Dr Sumit Sofat.

Interestingly, the police took over one year to register a case in the matter. The complainant had also knocked the door of court to get justice.

A case was registered on several charges, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery of valuable security or will, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.

The suspects have been identified as Arjinder Singh of Rajguru Nagar, Gurmel Singh Dhaliwal of Ludhiana, Nirmal Singh of Ludhiana, Ashwani Jolly of Haibowal, Harwinder Singh of Ludhiana and Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of BRS Nagar, Sunet, and wife of Arjinder.

The complainant, Dr Sumit Sofat, a resident of the Heera Singh road area, in a complaint submitted to the police stated that he owns a plot at Sunet village, which he had bought in 2000. In 2022, the suspects created fake documents of the property and attempted to take illegal possession of the same. After he got to know about the same, he had lodged a police complaint in 2023 and after months of long probe, the police registered a case against the suspects.

The complainant said by forging the documents, the suspects had even got the registration of property done in their name and later, they sold the same to somebody. However, the property’s possession had been with him and he did not let the suspects to take the same from him.

“I had been struggling to get the case registered and after over a year, finally, the police registered a case on Friday. I did not lose hope and continued to fight against them. Now, I hope that the police will nab the suspects and put them behind bars,” Dr Sofat said.

