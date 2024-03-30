Youth festival showcases rich cultural tapestry

Ludhiana, March 29
The 37th National Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) continued mesmerising audiences, with various competitions celebrating India’s cultural diversity and artistic prowess. The second day of the festival witnessed spirited contests in one-act plays, classical dances, group-singing and classical instrument playing; various visual arts competitions such as collage-making, poster-making, clay-modelling, and quiz competitions were held at multiple venues at the varsity.
The events of the day were graced by distinguished personalities. PAU alumnus Kamal Kumar Garg, director, Punjab Milkfed, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The event saw the presence of renowned Punjab dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal, Chairman, Punjab Nat Kala Academy, today.
Reflecting on his association with PAU, Garg praised the institution’s commitment to nurturing extra-curricular talent and skills, emphasising its pivotal role in his personal and professional journey. He urged the participating students to prioritise camaraderie over competition, fostering an environment of mutual respect and friendship, eschewing discord.
Dhaliwal expressed his delight at witnessing the convergence of talent from across the nation, hailing the festival as a catalyst for promoting artistic exchange and fostering harmony within society. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, lauded the performers for showcasing India’s rich folk music heritage, underscoring the significance of such platforms in promoting secularism and social cohesion.
Addressing the gathering, Director of Student Welfare Dr Nirmal Jaura highlighted the enriching experience of interacting with artists from diverse backgrounds and expressed optimism for the upcoming days’ competitions.
As the cultural festival progresses, tomorrow’s lineup promises a vibrant showcase featuring Ekangi Natak, folk orchestras, classical and western singing, cartooning, mehndi and rangoli competitions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...