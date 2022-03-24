Youth held for molesting cousin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Street No 2, Jawanda Vihar, was nabbed by the police and charged under Sections 354-A, IPC, and Sections 10 and 12, POCSO Act, for allegedly molesting his nine-year-old cousin. In a complaint to the police, victim’s mother, a resident of the same colony, stated that she had seen bruises and nail marks while giving her daughter a bath. On inquiring from her daughter, she disclosed that the accused, a distant nephew, used to remove her shorts under the cover of a quilt and fondle and abuse her sexually. According to the victim, the accused also used to show her vulgar sex videos. Further investigation is on in the case. TNS

Minor girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 14-year-old girl, a resident of Jhuggi Colony, near railway line in Jassian village, is reported missing by her father since March 21. He said his daughter left home at night without telling anyone about her whereabouts. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC and started investigation. TNS

Man held with 75-gm ganja

Ludhiana: A drug runner identified as Akhilva Kumar, a resident of slums near Grain Market, was arrested by a police patrol party deployed near the market committee office with 75 gm of cannabis (ganja) in his possession. The accused has been booked under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. TNS

Dr Walia is SCD Govt College principal

Ludhiana: Dr Pardeep Walia took charge as Principal of Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College here on Tuesday. He was welcomed by college staff. An alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Walia has degrees of MCom, diploma, PhD, and MBA to his credit. He was teaching since 1993 as professor of commerce at the Government College for Women, Sector 11, Chandigarh.