A brave soldier and his determined wife

Col RD Singh (Retd)

A young soldier’s family stays in a rented accommodation in our neighbourhood. The soldier is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The family was blessed with a son a few months ago. But the father could not take leave to come back as he was on active duty. His wife looked after the newborn, virtually by herself. Every day brought a new challenge for the mother, but my wife and other women cheered her up. From our house, we could see the infant growing up into a strong and healthy baby. He was also a very happy child. Whenever we called him, he gladly came into our lap and gurgled with merriment.

Soon, we saw the infant using a walker and noisily pushing it all over the terrace while chasing his six-year-old brother. We noticed that the mother was not treating the baby with kid gloves; instead, she was prompting him to start walking as early as possible without the aid of a walker. While she was busy with household chores, he started taking faltering steps. In due course, the toddler was holding her little finger and walking steadily. The days were filled with bustling activity for the mother as she efficiently took care of her two sons. She would often point to us and tell the baby, ‘uncle-aunty ko hello bolo’, and he would simply laugh while resting his head on her shoulders.

Seeing the young mother so confident and sure of herself evoked respect as well as admiration. She was surely facing day-to-day problems, but would not bother her soldier husband. She proved that Army wives always rise to the occasion on the domestic front, allowing their husbands to do their duty with dedication on the country’s borders without any distraction.

A few weeks ago, I met her husband, who had come back on a month’s leave. He was elated at meeting his wife and sons. As I gave him vegetables and fruits fresh from our garden, he smiled and said: ‘Saheb, mujhe Sena Medal mila ha — live encounter mein. I killed militants.” I congratulated him with a hug. ‘Proud of you,’ I said.

I also felt immensely proud of his wife, who was a soldier in her own way, looking after the house and the family. For the soldier in uniform, it is his nation which always comes first. He takes pride in his military unit and is ever ready to lay down his life for the country’s izzat (honour). Back home, his wife holds the fort uncomplainingly. My salute to all our soldiers and their families.

