100 days on, Rahul Gandhi awaits Gujarat High Court verdict

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, July 2
Time is ticking for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is awaiting a verdict of the Gujarat High Court on his petition for a stay on the conviction handed out to him by the CJM’s court in Surat. He was sentenced to two years in jail in the case.
“We cannot put pressure on the court to expedite the verdict,” said Pankaj Champaneri, counsel representing Rahul, over phone from Ahmedabad.
Sunday (July 2) marked the completion of 100th day since Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following the Surat court’s order convicting him for his remarks on ‘Modi surname’. The disqualification order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 24. The disqualification, however, came into effect from March 23, the day the Surat court had pronounced him guilty.
His petition seeking a stay on his conviction had last come up before the Gujarat High Court on May 3. Justice Hemant Prachchhak said the verdict would be pronounced by him after the summer vacation.
“The court re-opened on June 5 after the vacation. The judge had also sought the record, running into hundreds of pages, from the trial court,” Champaneri said, indicating that studying the records could be a time-consuming affair. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...