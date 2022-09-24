150 SPs to attend conference on cybercrime, drones

New Delhi, September 23
Nearly 150 IPS officers working in the rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs) will attend a two-day conference on cybercrime, drones and other related issues, which will be held here Between September 29 and 30, officials said today.
The National Young Superintendents of Police Conference- 2022 and Police Expo are mandated to create an interface between technology developers — industry, academia and government technical institutions — and representatives of law enforcement agencies through expositions and demonstrations of latest technologies and gadgets related to police modernization, they said. The theme of the exposition and conference will be ‘Innovation and Researh in Cybercrime Management, Drones and Counter Drones’.
