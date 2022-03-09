35 MP natives stuck at Sumy in Ukraine likely to return to India tonight: State govt

More than 500 people from the state have been evacuated so far

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Bhopal, March 9

Nearly 35 natives of Madhya Pradesh stuck in Sumy city of Ukraine have left the war-ravaged country and are likely to reach India by Wednesday night, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra said till now, more than 500 people hailing from Madhya Pradesh have left Ukraine.

“As I said on Tuesday, some natives of MP were stuck in Sumy city (in north-eastern Ukraine). We have got the information that around 35 of such students have come out of the war-hit country safely. The number of students may vary”, he said.

These students are likely to reach India by Wednesday night, said the minister, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

“All are safe and healthy and they are in touch with their family members”, he said, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running the 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

The MP government has already decided to provide free lodging and food to the returning students in Delhi and transport them to their homes in the state.

Since Ukraine's airspace was shut on February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens by special flights from that country's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland.

