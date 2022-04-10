40 get Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship and Sangeet Natak Awards for the year 2018 on eminent artists at a special function here. The Lalit Kala Akademi Awards were also presented.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship was given to four artistes, while 40 others were honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards. Lalit Kala Akademi Awards, including three fellowships, were conferred on 23 personalities. The recipients of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship are tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, dancer and choreographer Jatin Goswami, dancer Sonal Mansingh and dance teacher Thiruvidaimarudur Kuppiah Kalyanasundaram. —