AAP-led Delhi govt involved in 'liquor scam'; 2 middlemen have left India, alleges BJP

PTI

New Delhi, August 18

The Delhi BJP on Friday accused the city government of being involved in a “liquor scam” of hundreds of crores of rupees as the CBI raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in execution of the Excise Policy, 2021-22.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma accused Sisodia of corruption, saying the two "middlemen" who used to collect cash from liquor licensees had left the country.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government in which Manish Sisodia is the excise minister raised the commission of wholesale licensees from 2 per cent to 12 per cent. Out of this, 6 per cent in cash was collected for the AAP government by several persons, two of which left the country as soon as a CBI probe was recommended by the L-G," he alleged in a press conference.

He said that with the CBI coming into the picture, the Delhi government withdrew the Excise Policy, 2021-22, and reduced the 12 per cent commission to 2 per cent.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a tweet, said even during the covid-19 pandemic, Sisodia was providing “relief” to liquor mafia.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said it is alleged that they (AAP) had used funds from liquor licences in Delhi during the Punjab elections. It is now time to expose all of them; one by one, their misdeeds are coming out in the open, he said.