Afghan-India drug smuggling ring busted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in joint operations with the Gujarat ATS has busted an Afghanistan-India narcotics smuggling ring being operated from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district and seized 35 kg of heroin from traffickers.

The NCB said the initial input about the syndicate was shared by the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad following which the two agencies intercepted two Muzaffarnagar residents in Delhi and about 1 kg heroin was recovered from their vehicle.

In further probe it was found that an Afghan-India drug syndicate had been active for the past few months, it said.

“They have been smuggling goods to India through maritime and land border route wherein heroin was concealed. The narcotics were later extracted from those goods by the Indian counterparts with the help of Afghan mules in the Muzaffarnagar storehouse,” it said.