Amid din, Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills, Rajya Sabha 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

Despite raging protests over the violence in Manipur in both Houses of Parliament, the government today managed to get three Bills passed – two in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.

The government strategy is clear — to push Bills amid protests. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, were passed by the Lok Sabha. Both these Bills were passed in 68 minutes. The co-op societies Bill, which seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making their functioning transparent and introducing a system of regular elections, was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Piloting the Bill, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said provisions in the Bill would initiate a new era for the sector, which “remained ignored” during the previous regimes.

Earlier in the day, the biodiversity Bill, which aims to address the concerns of traditional Indian medicine practitioners, the seed industry and research organisations over the compliance burden in the Biological Diversity Act of 2002, was passed.

The Rajya Sabha passed a Bill to include the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote .

#Lok Sabha #Manipur #Rajya Sabha