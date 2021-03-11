Amid ‘consultations on Kishor,’ G-23 leaders flag ‘deep divide, distrust’

‘It remains to be seen if some of us would be even willing to speak to the leadership again’: a G-23 veteran

Amid ‘consultations on Kishor,’ G-23 leaders flag ‘deep divide, distrust’

None of the G-23 members has been engaged in the discussions on Prashant Kishor joining the Congress. File

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 24

Amid the ongoing discussions on the role of election strategist Prashant Kishor in the Congress and his plan for party’s revival, signs of acute division are surfacing in the grand old organisation with a section of G-23 leaders flagging “a deepening divide and deep distrust” over their complete exclusion from the exercise.

None of the G-23 members that include senior party leaders, former ministers and sitting MPs has been engaged in the discussions on the Congress revamp roadmap proposed by Kishor or on the strategist’s future role in the party.

A segment of the G-23 leaders who spoke to The Tribune on Sunday said this “exclusion and insult have hurt them very deeply.”

“After our exclusion and insult, there is a deepening divide and deep distrust. What was the point of Congress president Sonia Gandhi holding reconciliation meetings with the group if we had to be marginalised in the discussion process related to the revival of the party, something the G-23 flagged in writing to her way back in July 2020? It remains to be seen now if at least some G-23 leaders will even be willing to talk again,” a senior G-23 member said.

Another G-23 leader noted that “trust had been broken at the highest level” and asked, “Can a poll strategist revive the party in a better manner than veterans who have served it for years? Also did Mamata Banerjee or MK Stalin ask a strategist how to run their party? Can such a divided Congress ever fight the BJP?”

Signals of hurt among a section of senior G-23 leaders ahead of the party’s “chintan shivir” scheduled in May could take any shape, a source said, questioning the Sonia-constituted committee debating Kishor’s proposals.

A G-23 leader flagged the absence of any Lok Sabha member from the panel, asking whether or not views of elected representatives mattered in the Congress. The committee includes veterans AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala.

With anguish brewing in the G-23 camp over the goings-on, it remains to be seen if the group would mount resistance should Kishor be included in the Congress.

At that time, small CWC groups were formed and Kishor was asked to make a presentation to them.

This time there has been no engagement on Kishor or his proposals with the G-23 leaders that include veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, sitting MPs and former ministers Manish Tewari among others.

The entire exercise is said to have been led by AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra with Sonia and Rahul almost on board now.

“We have been repeatedly insulted and humiliated for alerting the Congress leadership of the party’s precipitous decline,” a G-23 leader said, adding that the current exercise of committee formation and indulgence of Kishor was a “sham.”

Such exercises happened after the party’s 2009 Lok Sabha loss; after the 2021

loss in four states and also after the 2022 loss in five states, a G-23 source said.

Meanwhile, The Tribune today accessed the July 2020 letter the group wrote to Sonia, asking for urgent measures to revive the party. The signed letter, besides asking for “full-time effective leadership, appointment of district presidents, urgent reconstitution of the central parliamentary board, election of CWC members and an independent election authority for fair internal polls” had warned the Congress of electoral losses if the house wasn’t immediately put in order.

Since the letter was written, the party has lost 11 elections with historic defeats in Bengal, Kerala and UP, a G-23 leader said.

The original G-23 letter had noted, “We have witnessed a steady decline of the Congress Party reflected in successive electoral verdicts in States and General Elections in 2014 and 2019.  Reasons are manifold and need to be immediately identified. Otherwise, the Congress will find itself marginalised, both in the states, which is already apparent, as well as at the national level.”

The letter noted the loss of confidence of the youth as a matter of serious concern. 

“In the last two national elections, India had added 18.7 crore 1st time voters – 10.15 crore in 2014 and 8.55 crore in 2019.

The youth voted overwhelmingly for Modi.  The vote share of the BJP sharply increased from 7.84 crore in 2009 to 17.6 crore in 2014 and to 22.9 crore in 2019. In contrast, Congress lost its share of 1.23 crore of the votes polled in 2009. We have marginally crossed the 2009 numbers in the last Lok Sabha elections,” said the G-23 in July 2020.

They added that even after 14 months of the 2019 verdict, the Congress had not undertaken any honest introspection to analyse the reasons for its continued decline.

What we said in July 2020 holds good even today, a G-23 leader said.

Poll strategist meets KCR

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday met Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad ahead of a likely Congress meeting to debate his role. The meeting came days after Rao said Kishor would help the party with the 2024 Assembly elections. The Congress may find the development curious, being the principal opposition party in Telangana.

Excerpts of July 2020 letter G-23 wrote to Sonia

*An environment of fear has engulfed the country. Congress has a duty to reassure the people that it will defend their fundamental rights. This can be done only by a revitalised and resolute Congress that unites the progressive and democratic forces.

*The uncertainty over the leadership and the drift has demoralised the Congress workers and weakened the party.

*The CWC is not effectively guiding the party to mobilise public opinion against the divisive agenda and anti-people politics of the BJP government.  Its meetings are merely episodic and reactive.

*CPP meetings have been reduced to customary address of CPP leader and obituary references. The past practice of discussion has been discontinued.

*Appointments of PCC, DCC presidents are unduly delayed.  Leaders who command respect and acceptability in the state are not appointed in time and when appointed as PCC Chiefs, not given freedom to take decisions.

*Introduction of elections in the cadre feeding organisations NSUI and IYC has created conflict and division. Resource-rich individuals or those backed by powerful patrons have captured these organisations.

#g23 #prashant kishor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema