 BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind : The Tribune India

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Andhra Pradesh ex-CM KK Reddy at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 7

Ahead of the BJP’s April 9 central election committee meeting to decide on Karnataka candidates, senior minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the saffron party was well on course to “form the government on its own in the southern state”.

RSS hails seers of south

Social service provided by Hindu gurus in southern states is many times more than that by missionaries. Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief

Speaking to The Tribune today, Joshi said “no one can stop the Congress from dreaming, but the fact remains that the Congress will not cross the halfway mark in the state Assembly”.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the winning side must secure 113 seats, a tall order considering the state has thrown up hung verdicts in four of the past five elections.

Joshi said the BJP had made ground preparations for the May 10 elections and ensured the fruits of government schemes reached all beneficiaries.

The BJP’s ongoing foundation day celebrations that began yesterday and will end on April 14 will focus intensively on Karnataka, which consists of 35 per cent OBCs.

The BJP cadres are, meanwhile, already attacking the Congress as anti-OBC after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case involving remarks against Modis, who are part of backward classes in many states. “OBCs constitute a major segment in every state and nearly 60% of the national population. Their insult is unacceptable,” BJP OBC Morcha chief K Laxman said, adding that the party was reaching village homes across Karnataka with the “insult Rahul heaped on the backwards”. Apart from OBC outreach and focus on the Central and state governments’ “all-inclusive development”, the BJP campaign plans to hammer the Congress’ “closeness to the SDPI and the PFI”, and the party’s factionalism.

“The Congress can do anything to win elections. Their support for anti-national forces like the PFI and the SDPI to secure the Muslim vote will cost them dearly. People will teach them a lesson,” Joshi said. The BJP in Karnataka will also harp on top Congress leaders jumping ship as a signal of Congress’ decline.

“Yesterday, the son of former Defence Minister Anil Antony joined the BJP. Today, former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy joined. Congress leaders have themselves lost faith in the Congress and are associating with the BJP’s development politics,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, a key Karnataka BJP strategist, said.

On the BJP’s prospects and delay in ticket declaration, Joshi said the BJP was an organised party, which knew when to do what. “The list is expected on April 9, but more than the list, the preparation is important,” he said. The BJP, which emerged the single largest party in Karnataka in 2018, lost the chance to form the government after the Congress and the JDS allied. A year later, however, defections from the Congress and the JDS led to the formation of the BJP government.

This year, the JDS’ stance of publicly distancing from the Congress is providing the BJP comfort with pollsters not ruling out another hung verdict.

Hung verdicts in 4 of past five polls

  • In the 224-member Assembly, the winning side must secure 113 seats
  • It’s a tall order as state has thrown up hung verdicts in 4 of past 5 polls
  • In 2018, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 78 and the JDS 37

PM to open slew of projects today

Chennai: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, including the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival in the state on Saturday. He is earlier scheduled to visit Hyderabad where he will open a slew of projects.

Former Andhra CM Reddy joins BJP

Former Congress leader and last CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding PM Modi and slamming his parent party for its ‘inability’ to accept people’s verdict and make a course correction.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Says assessment methods should not burden children

Haryana doesn’t go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG


Cities

View All

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET