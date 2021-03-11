Centre, AAP fight it out in Supreme Court over Delhi postings

New Delhi, April 27
Describing Delhi as the “face of the nation”, the Centre today defended before the SC its control over transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the Capital even as the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government took exception to the submissions.
“Since Delhi is the national Capital, it is necessary that the Centre has powers over appointments and transfers of public servants,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana, which will resume the hearing on Thursday.
Referring to the Balakrishnan Committee report, Mehta said it was in the national interest for the Centre to have control over Delhi. On behalf of the Delhi Government, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed Mehta’s submissions.
