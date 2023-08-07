Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday brought by the Opposition parties on the Manipur issue, the Congress got a shot in the arm with the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday restoring Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the House.

Gandhi, who had earlier visited Manipur, is expected to open the debate when the no-confidence motion is taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, in a notification issued on Monday, said that in view of the Supreme Court order dated August 4, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi ordered on March 24 “has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements”.

Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a trial court at Surat in Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in prison for his remark pertaining to people with Modi surname.

Citing that Gandhi was disqualified within 24 hours of the Surat court order, the Congress and its allies were demanding that Gandhi’s membership of the Lok Sabha be restored with equal promptitude following the relief given to him by the Supreme Court.

The apex court, in an order on Friday, had put a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction paving the way for his return to the Lok Sabha.

“After Shri Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as an MP, BJP should concentrate in governance rather than targeting Opposition leaders,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

