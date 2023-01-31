Court reserves order in urination case

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight even as it observed that witnesses named by the Delhi Police were not deposing in the prosecution’s favour. TNS

Hate speech probe almost over, SC told

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday told the Supreme Court that their probe into hate speeches made at Dharam Sansad in the Capital in 2021 was “substantially complete” and a final report would be filed soon. The SC will take up the matter after three weeks. TNS

‘Godman’ Asaram convicted in 2013 rape case

Gandhinagar: Sessions court judge DK Soni on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case filed in 2013. He is likely to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday. Six other accused, including Asaram’s wife and daughter, were acquitted.

#air india