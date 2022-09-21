CPI (Maoist) leader Samrat Chakraborty arrested in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

The NIA arrested Communist Party of India (Maoist) activist Samrat Chakraborty alias ‘Nilkamal Sikdar’ from West Bengal today in a case related to establishing units of the outlawed group in Assam. The NIA had registered the case earlier this year against the CPI (Maoist) for setting up bases in Assam and northeast region to wage a war against a democratically-elected government.

On September 2, the agency filed a chargesheet against six arrested accused, including Maoist veteran leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee. Chakraborty visited Bhattacharjee to assist him in setting up organisation’s bases and enhance its influence in Assam and other northeastern states.

#west bengal